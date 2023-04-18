CUP NOODLESⓇ DROPS-IN AS SPONSOR OF STREET LEAGUE SKATEBOARDING

As the Official Instant Ramen of SLS, the Iconic Japanese Food Brand to debut as

Title Partner of the Chicago 2023 Championship Tour Launch on April 29

GARDENA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA, announced a partnership with Street League Skateboarding (SLS), the world's premier professional street skateboarding organization. As an official sponsor, Cup Noodles will make its entrance at the first stop of the 2023 SLS Championship Tour, coming to Chicago's Wintrust Arena on April 29.

During the 2023 SLS Championship Tour, featuring events in Chicago (April), Tokyo (August), Sydney (October) and a fourth to-be-announced marquee city in December, Cup Noodles will be designated as the Official Instant Ramen of SLS, with key brand presence throughout the season. As title sponsor in Chicago, the tour's only North American stop, Cup Noodles will be uniquely positioned during the live event experience including on-site fan activations, product sampling, skater meet & greets, and support of a local community skate event on April 28.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with legendary Street League Skateboarding and have the Cup Noodles brand join the skateboarding community as the sport's profile continues to rise globally," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "Cup Noodles is founded on innovation, where originality and creativity meet - a perfect parallel to the self-expression that is inherent to skateboarders and the sport overall. By uniting SLS and Cup Noodles, we join together in our mutual goal of serving the community and empowering everyone to strive higher to reach their goals."

"We are excited to team up with Nissin Foods USA and welcome Cup Noodles to the SLS Championship Tour." said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment - parent company of SLS. "Street skateboarding connects with young enthusiasts worldwide, which mirrors the global impact of both SLS and Cup Noodles. As Nissin Foods USA accelerates its expansion into premier sport, we look forward to launching this collaboration in Chicago in just a matter of weeks to kick off the 2023 Championship Tour."

SLS is the world's premier annual skateboarding competition, founded by pro skateboarder and prolific entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek in 2010, to foster the growth, popularity, and acceptance of street skateboarding worldwide. This year's tour will feature all of the male and female street skateboarding medalists from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, further showcasing the sport's rising global appeal.

Founded by Momofuku Ando, Nissin first debuted the original Cup Noodle in 1971 and ever since, the company continues to push boundaries forward through its bold innovation in the global food industry. This new relationship builds on Cup Noodles' growing roster of partnerships with major sports teams around the world.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

ABOUT STREET LEAGUE SKATEBOARDING (SLS)

Since its inception in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) has propelled street skateboarding from a collection of independent standalone events to a renowned global series. As pioneers of street skateboarding's premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe. The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the world's premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes. For more information, visit StreetLeague.com .

