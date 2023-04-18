CASETiFY Launches Flexi Band - the most comfortable and stylish watchband for Apple and Samsung watches

Compatible with most smartwatches and resistant to water and sweat, and fully customizable, the CASETiFY Flexi Band is the most comfortable and stylish option in the market

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global tech accessory brand CASETiFY has expanded its product portfolio for smartwatches with the launch of its CASETiFY Flexi Band. Thanks to the endless designs, premium materials, customization options and device compatibility, the Flexi Band is expected to become the most comfortable and stylish option in the market. Interested customers can purchase it already at casetify.com

The build of the Flexi Band is made out of sturdy, flexible recycled ReCASETiFY Pellets with a matte finish for an everyday wear that fits any occasion. Its durable, water-resistant texture keeps the band looking as good as new after prolonged everyday use, and its sweat-resistant properties thanks to a special ventilation pattern make it also the perfect watch accessory for workouts.

In terms of color and design compatibility, as it's usual with CASETiFY products, the Flexi Band will sell its base model in Black or Grey, but with 4 different buckle color options: Black, Gold, Silver or Starlight. Beyond the base model, the CASETiFY Flexi Band will be available in countless designs for all tastes. As the weeks go by, the Flexi Band will also be available in the style of the many CoLab designs that CASETiFY has been famous for, such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, and many more.

The CASETiFY Flexi Band will be sold at USD$50. Device compatibility is very wide, and includes all Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. The watchband will be available in "38/40/41 mm (small)" option as well as "42/44/45/49mm (large)", making it compatible with virtually any smartwatch in the market.

Last but not least, the watchband is made out of Re/CASETiFY Pellets, a material crafted with old phone cases donated by users in the brand's environmental program of the same name.

● Water and sweat resistant ● High quality flexible material ● Designed with ventilation ● Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-8, Ultra & SE / Compatible with most Galaxy Watches ● Base model available in Grey / Black, with buckle options in 4 colors. ● Available in the entire catalog of CASETiFY designs, with customization options, and ● Made from Re/CASETiFY Pellets ● Price starting at $52 USD ● Product Link

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

