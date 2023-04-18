American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Announces 2023 Fellows Candidates

AANA to Induct CRNA Leaders at its Annual Congress in August
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recently announced that it has selected 58 distinguished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology as candidates to be inducted into its 2023 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to the profession at the AANA Annual Congress, taking place on Aug. 18-22 in Seattle, Washington.
"With great admiration and pride, I congratulate and applaud our 2023 Class of AANA Fellows candidates on this honor. Earning the Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (FAANA) designation is a major career achievement that reflects years of dedication and a commitment to pursuing excellence in every endeavor," said Wilma Gillis, BSN, CRNA, APNP, FAANA, Fellows Selection Committee Chair. "This is a proud moment for AANA and the AANA Foundation as well as each Fellow and the profession of nurse anesthesiology."
With these candidates, more than 170 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia as well as champions of health and wellness will have the distinction of being Fellows of the AANA.
Through a competitive, rigorous application process, the Fellows Selection Committee meticulously reviewed applications to select the 2023 class of Fellows. Each Fellow has at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. In addition, they have demonstrated outstanding achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership that command respect and recognition from other leaders in the profession. Their impressive contributions demonstrate professional and personal growth that are impactful within and outside of the profession.
As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs have critical care experience and practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.
To learn more about AANA and its Fellows, visit www.aana.com/membership/faana.
2023 AANA Fellows Inductee Candidates:
Bimpe Adenusi, PhD, CRNA, APRN
Paul Austin, PhD, MS, BS, BSN, CRNA
Heather Bair, DNP, CRNA, CHSE
Michele Ballister, DNP, CRNA, APRN, CHSE
Elizabeth Bamgbose, PhD, CRNA
Jason Bauer, RN, MSN, CRNA, PHRN
Paula Belson, PhD, CRNA
Dawn Bent, DNP, MSN, CRNA
Holly Chandler, EdD, CRNA, APRN
Mary Collins, DHA, CRNA
Jeffrey Darna, PhD, DNP, CRNA, ACNP-BC
Susan DeCarlo-Piccirillo, DNP, CRNA
Joanne Donnelly, DNP, APRN, CRNA
Larry Finley, DNAP, CRNA
Richard Flowers, DNP, CRNA, CHSE
Erin Foley, DNAP, MSNA, CRNA
Mike Frame, DMPNA, MS, APRN, CRNA, CNEcl
Rodrigo Garcia, MBA, MSN, APN, CRNA (ret)
Victoria Goode, PhD, CRNA
Howard Goodwin, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, CHSE
Jennifer Greenwood, PhD, CRNA
Jennifer Harpe-Bates, DNAP, APRN, CRNA
Michelle Hayes Duell, DNP, MSN, CRNA
Jeremy Heiner, EdD, MSN, CRNA
Maria Hirsch, DNAP, MS, BSN, CRNA
Kristie Hoch, DNP, CRNA, MS, RRT
Catherine Horvath, DNP, CRNA, CHSE, CNE
Joseph Joyce, BS, CRNA
Gayle Lourens, DNP, MS, CRNA
Karla Maldonado, DrAP, CRNA, APRN
Jill Mason, EdD, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, APRN, COI
Roxanne McMurray, DNP, APRN, CRNA
Franklin McShane, DNP, CRNA, APNP
Ann Miller, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Debra Minzola, PhD, MSN, MBA, CRNA
Greta Mitzova-Vladinov, DNP, APRN, CRNA, CHSE
Johanna Newman, DNAP, CRNA
Andrew Osborne, DNP, CRNA, APRN, MAJ (USAR)
Cheryl Parker, DNP, CRNA, RNC-OB
Nilu Patel, DNAP, MSN, CRNA, APRN
Gwendolynn Randall, PhD, CRNA, APRN
James Reed, DNP, MSN, CRNA, LTC(ret)
Donald Roesler, MS, CRNA
Kay Sanders, BA, BS, MHS, DNP, CRNA
Ron Seligman, MS, CRNA
Stephen Smith, BSN, MA, CRNA
Rachel Smith-Steinert, MSN, DNP, CRNA
Kristen Starnes-Ott, PhD, MSN, BS, CRNA, FNAP
Roger Strand, MAE, CRNA, ARNP
Peter Strube, DNAP, CRNA, MBA, MSNA, APRN, APNP, LTC (ret)
Jodie Szlachta, PhD, MSN, MS, CRNA
Jose Tumulak, DNP, CRNA, APRN
Lonar Anthony Umadhay, PhD, CRNA, APRN
Stacey Van Dyke, BSN, MSN, DNP, CRNA, LTC (ret)
Maria van Pelt, MS, MSN, PhD, CRNA
Richard Wilson, DNAP, CRNA
Linda Wunder, PhD, MSN
Young Yauger, PhD, MSN, BSN, CRNA
