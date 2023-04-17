FinThrive Bolsters Commitment to Health Equity and Revenue Recovery at HIMSS23

The company shines a light on data-driven insights and their award-winning Insurance Discovery tool on healthcare's biggest stage

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc.™, a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provider, will join 40,000 healthcare professionals throughout the global health ecosystem at HIMSS23 in Chicago April 17-21. Tapping into this year's theme "Be Bold", attendees can visit FinThrive in Booth #3670, South Hall A, Level 3 to experience a live podcast recording, in-booth demos and discussions about the industry's first end-to-end Revenue Management platform.

nThrive logo (PRNewswire)

"The old days of managing revenue in disparate silos with inefficient workflows and minimal returns are no more," FinThrive CEO Hemant Goel said. "FinThrive is flipping the script and we are excited to share this with the world's sharpest and most innovative minds at the HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago. We invite new and old friends, colleagues and healthcare professionals to join us as we forge ahead in an effort to ensure every transaction and patient experience is addressed holistically."

Last month, FinThrive made some big waves of their own with the announcement that they provided spatial analysis for a Utica University Study sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The study used FinThrive data to evaluate the demographics and family structures of New York households and identify specific neighborhoods that could benefit from more informed healthcare interventions.

Alex Wendling, Flow Core Specialist at the University of Virginia and recent graduate of Utica University's Master of Data Science program will participate in an onsite podcast interview at the FinThrive booth on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. CST. More details on the Utica research and findings can be found here. Attendees can expect an engaging discussion on FinThrive's SDOH research and how it is helping health systems and other organizations deliver more equitable care in their communities.

Additionally, Geoffrey Roche, Senior Vice President of National Health Care Practice & Workforce Partnerships at Core Education PBC will be sharing his work in Pennsylvania on health disparities. This podcast starts at 9:30 a.m. CST. He and his team worked closely with AARP and the state of Pennsylvania, where the report identified the need for "cultural competencies" for the healthcare workforce to meet health equity needs. Find out more about this important research here.

In an industry that has been inundated with staffing shortages and lost revenue, having the right data at the right time is not only key in the fight for health equity, but it also plays a vital role in bettering revenue management for big and small systems alike. FinThrive's 2023 Best in KLAS Insurance Discover solution helps organizations find missing insurance coverage and ensure that earned revenue becomes revenue realized. One FinThrive customer recovered over $5.5 million in missed revenue in one year.

Subject matter experts will be onsite in the FinThrive booth to discuss Insurance Discover, in addition to the many other benefits of working with an autonomous End-to-End (E2E) platform, including ways to:

Increase POS collections during pre-visit and arrival





Optimize processes and improve performance and coding accuracy during discharge





Improve claims outcomes and compliance, increase productivity and achieve a stronger ROI during billing, payment and resolution process





Accelerate cash flow and reduce costs with reimbursements from untapped sources

Attending HIMSS? Book your meeting to explore the HIMSS23 FinThrive booth #3670 in Chicago, Illinois, April 17-21, 2023.

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit www.FinThrive.com

Media Contact:

Audra Murphy

VP, Strategic Communications, FinThrive

(717) 476-4864

amurphy@finthrive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FinThrive