AWP Safety Shares Ways to Highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWP Safety joins many others in construction- and infrastructure-related industries by raising awareness about the importance of safety in roadway work zones during National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, taking place April 17 through 21.

This week and every week, our goal is to help people understand the consequences personal actions can have on work zone safety and the lives of others (PRNewswire)

"It is our job to ensure that everyone returns home safely to their families each day," Ludewig says.

"Keeping North America's roads and highways safe as they bear new levels of traffic requires everyone to be more aware of their surroundings and for drivers to heighten their knowledge of potential risks," says Mark Ludewig, vice president of safety. "This week and every week, our goal is to help people understand the consequences personal actions can have on work zone safety and the lives of others."

Deadly Dangers of Inattention

An estimated 6,400 automobile crashes occur in work zones each year per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data. These crashes result in nearly 900 deaths and more than 40,000 injuries, with the vast majority being drivers and passengers. In addition, work zone fatalities have increased 46% since 2010. Motorists staying focused and driving responsibly in work zones can improve these statistics.

Turning Awareness into Action

Companies operating in infrastructure, broadband, utility, construction and transportation industries can use this week to remind their employees and communities about safe work zone practices.

Making Safety Possible

Since its founding in 1981, AWP Safety has focused on protecting those who build and maintain North America's infrastructure and the communities they serve. Events like National Work Zone Awareness Week are crucial for keeping safety at the forefront of the public consciousness to reduce work zone injuries and fatalities.

AWP Safety has grown to more than 6,800 team members at 140+ facilities in the U.S. and Canada who secure more than 2,000 work zones every day. These safety professionals are skilled in all aspects of traffic management, from traffic engineers to certified Protectors, or flaggers. Offering a comprehensive range of services, training, technologies and equipment, the company designs strategies to keep people safe.

"Safety is in our name and we take it very seriously," Ludewig says. "AWP Safety excellence improves safety performance and helps keep all members of our communities safe, from workers to motorists to pedestrians. It is our job to ensure that everyone returns home safely to their families each day."

About National Work Zone Awareness Week

National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones. Started in 1999, NWZAW is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the American Traffic Safety Specialists Association (ATSSA) and the Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (ASHTO). More information is available at https://www.nwzaw.org/.

About AWP Safety

AWP Safety is North America's leading worksite safety partner, protecting those who build our infrastructure. Our growing family of safety brands includes Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Crossroads, MOTPlans, Northwest Traffic Services, Safety First, Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, and Traffic Safety Rentals. AWP Safety's capabilities range from work zone flagging to design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rentals and 24/7 support. We employ 6,800 team members across 28 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. For more information: www.awpsafety.com.

Area Wide Protective is now AWP Safety. Our new name and brand reflects our growth as a trusted employer and positions us for safety leadership beyond traffic control. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AWP Safety