Assentia, Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Asia-Pacific Office

RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentia, Inc., a worldwide provider of clinical research services headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced today that it has expanded its global presence by opening an office in Mumbai, India.

The formation of this subsidiary and office enables Assentia to establish a hub in the expanding Asia-Pacific clinical trial market, providing support to their staff members in over 12 Asia-Pacific countries. The Mumbai office adds to Assentia's rapid international growth as the leader in global Clinical Trial Agreement negotiation and Site Payment services.

"As the clinical trials industry puts further emphasis on Asia-Pacific inclusion in global studies, it is essential that Assentia expands with the market in order to provide the highest level of in-country expertise to our clients. Our Mumbai office is the next element of our global expansion plan," said Alexa Spain, Vice President of Operations for Assentia.

About Assentia

Assentia, Inc. is a tech-enabled Raleigh based company specializing in global clinical trial contract negotiation and investigator payments. The company acts as a functional service provider for pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the process of drug development. Assentia provides their clients with these services in over 60 countries. For more information, please visit assentiaglobal.com or contact info@assentiaglobal.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Assentia, Inc.