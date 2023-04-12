Hallcon Corporation Hires Mark Riordan as Chief Financial Officer to Support Aggressive Growth Plans

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure services, is pleased to announce the hire of Mark Riordan as its new Chief Financial Officer. Riordan brings more than 25 years of global financial leadership experience across multiple Fortune 500 companies, most recently serving as CFO of Kimberly-Clark's North American Consumer Business.

As CFO, Riordan will have company-wide financial leadership responsibility, including accounting & reporting, budgeting & forecasting, and lender relations. He will partner with the CEO on strategy, planning, and growth while driving process improvement initiatives across the organization. Riordan will also join Hallcon's Global Executive Team and report to President & CEO, John R. Stoiber.

"Mark is a tremendous asset to Hallcon given the breadth of his financial and operational experience, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team," stated John R. Stoiber. "We're building out a team of dynamic leaders and Mark will serve in a critical role as we expand to new markets, attract great talent, and grow our infrastructure and mobility services."

Riordan is a senior executive with decades of experience optimizing financial management for growth-oriented organizations. Prior to joining Hallcon, Mark held various executive positions at industry-leading firms, including Procter & Gamble, American Express, and Novartis.

"It's an exciting time for Hallcon, and I am excited to join the team," said Mr. Riordan. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen our financial capabilities and accelerate our growth."

This move comes at a pivotal moment in Hallcon's growth as the organization recently announced its expansion into the Seattle, WA, and Austin, TX markets and the opening of several new operations centers supporting electric vehicle (EV) fleets.

ABOUT HALLCON

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, technology, analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement. For more information, visit hallcon.com.

