Consolidated Credit Clients Budget Better than Other Americans - and the Reason Why is Simple

A survey conducted during Financial Literacy Month shows education makes all the difference, even in a rocky economy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of how much personal debt Americans carry, consulting a nonprofit credit counseling agency can double their chances of saving money and reducing financial stress, according to a new survey from Consolidated Credit.

Consolidated Credit's Financial Literacy Month survey shows that education makes all the difference, even in a rocky economy.

When inflation is eating your paycheck, it's easy to get discouraged and give up the pursuit of a debt-free lifestyle.

The survey of 600 Consolidated Credit clients reveals nearly 70% maintain a budget compared to the average of only 31% of Americans who budget.

"Financial blows from the pandemic, inflation and rising interest rates haven't stopped the majority of Consolidated Credit clients from sticking to a monthly budget," says Gary Herman, Consolidated Credit President.

Herman thinks he knows why, "We provide clients with a robust financial education. So even though many of our clients come to us with serious debt problems, we can often set them on a path to financial stability."

Considering recent news headlines, the survey asked clients if they generally trust banks solvency, what their thoughts are on Cryptocurrency, and if financial influencers on TikTok were trustworthy.

Sixty percent say they do trust banks, while 60% also say that cryptocurrency is not a safe investment and 66% somewhat disagree or totally disagree that TikTok is the place to get money advice.

Other survey findings:

45% can cover a $500 emergency right now

40% have achieved homeownership

41% have a retirement fund, such as a 401k or Roth IRA

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

