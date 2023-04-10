"Think Like a Player" Takes on New Meaning as FanDuel Partners with Charles Barkley for NBA Playoff Ad Campaign

Campaign Brings Back Barkley From His 1990's Prime; Welcomes New Users with Signup Offer Bonus

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and an official sports betting partner of the NBA, announced the launch of "Think Like a Player," a new ad campaign for the much-anticipated NBA playoffs that utilizes deepfake technology to bring back a legendary NBA player from his prime playing days.

In partnership with NBA Analyst and legend Charles Barkley, "Think Like a Player" will introduce the world to a deepfake-generated version of a young Barkley from the 1990's, dubbed "Young Chuck." Barkley will encourage FanDuel users to think like a player when placing wagers on the platform, recruiting his younger self to help fans understand how they can create exciting Same Game Parlays on their favorite players. FanDuel will offer all customers unique betting markets and new customers a special signup offer of bet $5, get $150 in Bonus Bets with additional offers coming throughout the postseason.

"We're excited to tap into the energy of the NBA playoffs as well as the fanhood for Charles," said FanDuel's EVP of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd. "This campaign will not only cement FanDuel's place in the conversation of brands that are adding to the sports experience but continue to give us the opportunity to flex our creative muscle and demonstrate how we're reaching our target audience in unique ways."

The spots will kick off during the play-in tournament, airing throughout the conference finals, with the final spot going live during the finals.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

