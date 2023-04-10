Black Maternal Health Week is Here! Plan Your Watch Party for the New Documentary "Birthing Justice"

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Monday, April 10, numerous PBS stations across the country will celebrate Black Maternal Health Week (April 10-17) by airing " Birthing Justice ," a powerful new documentary showcasing the tragic disparities in maternal health care for Black women and the inspiring practitioners and families working to secure a beautiful birth story for all women.

Ebony Marcelle, Director of Midwifery at Community of Hope with baby for a follow-up appointment. (PRNewswire)

Viewers in over 50 cities across the country can access the documentary by tuning in to their local PBS station the week of April 10. See the list of air dates here in addition to information on how individuals and communities can host their own "Birthing Justice" watch party and complete a film discussion guide.

For media interviews with documentary subjects and filmmakers, contact Madi Carzon at madeline.carzon@finnpartners.com .

WHAT: Commemorate Black Maternal Health Week by watching "Birthing Justice" on your local PBS station and streaming on PBS Passport

WHEN: April 10-17, 2023

WHERE: A full list of airdates can be found here

"Birthing Justice" is produced by Women in the Room Production s , a comprehensive media company that drives social impact for women and people of color through storytelling and community. Support for the film was provided by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Missouri Foundation for Health, Meadow Fund, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and others.

Birthing Justice poster (PRNewsfoto/Women in the Room Productions) (PRNewswire)

