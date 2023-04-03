Swagelok Company Announces Military Spouse Employment Partnership

Swagelok Company selected to join the United States Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, increasing career opportunities for military spouses.

SOLON, Ohio, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company signed an agreement with the Department of Defense (DoD) to join the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) as an organization committed to supporting military spouses in finding meaningful employment in the private sector. By joining this partnership, Swagelok continues to be a veteran- and military-ready company.

The MSEP is a targeted recruitment effort and employment solution for the spouses of military members who may have greater barriers to finding employment due to frequent relocation, resulting in more than a 20% unemployment rate. The MSEP has more than 600 company partners who have hired in excess of 250,000 military spouses. To learn more about the United States Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, view their website About the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (militaryonesource.mil).

"Swagelok has a long history of supporting the veteran community, and it's now expanded to include their families," said Jim Cavoli, Swagelok president and chief operating officer, and U.S. Army veteran. "Military spouses offer a unique skillset, having made personal sacrifices to support their family members who serve our country. We're excited to welcome new associates with these values."

Swagelok was previously selected by the DoD SkillBridge Program as an industry partner in 2021, where transitioning service members are invited to network, develop new skills, and learn about the company. In addition to practical work experience, Swagelok SkillBridge fellows participate in an orientation process, attend personal and professional development classes, network with other program participants, and meet with company leadership. Through the Swagelok Veterans & Military Resource Group, all associates enjoy a sense of community and personal and professional development through events that foster camaraderie and fellowship.

Interested military spouses are invited to visit the Swagelok website and search all open positions at Swagelok Jobs | Apply for Open Positions. To connect directly with our veteran's community, email SwagelokVets@Swagelok.com.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil, gas, chemical, semiconductor, and clean energy industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok provides customers with access to a network of approximately 200 sales and service centers in 70 countries, supported by the expertise of 5,700 associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

About MSEP

MSEP, a targeted recruitment and employment solution, creates employment connections that provide companies with direct access to military spouses seeking career opportunities and spouses with direct access to employers who are actively recruiting. MSEP is part of DoD's broader initiative which seeks to strengthen the education and career opportunities for military spouses by providing:

Career exploration opportunities to help them understand their skills, interests, and goals

Education and training to help them identify academic, licensing, or credentialing requirements that can help them reach their career goals

Employment readiness assistance to optimize their self-marketing skills

Employment connections that help them find and maintain a rewarding career

