Clearpath Announces Integrations with Top 5 EMR Platforms

The latest Clearpath release delivers native integrations with the top EMR platforms, enabling healthcare providers and imaging centers to leverage next-generation digital workflows to modernize the release of medical records and imaging.

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearpath Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic, Inc. announced today the launch of five (5) new native integrations with leading electronic medical record (EMR) platforms, including Allscripts, Athena Health, Cerner, Epic, and NextGen.

"Clearpath releases integrations with top EMRs empowering healthcare facilities to share images and records digitally."

Unlike legacy medical image sharing platforms, which don't integrate records and require both manual queries and complex implementations, Clearpath's next-generation platform offers an industry-leading 30-minute implementation, and empowers facilities to integrate a patient's medical records with imaging (e.g., x-rays, MRIs, and CT-scans) and other records from fragmented health information systems (e.g., PACS, RIS, EMR, and TPS).

"Our EMR integrations take Clearpath's level of connectivity even further," said Lauren Brown, Clearpath's President. While the majority of our clients have partial image sharing solutions in place, those platforms are network-limited, don't incorporate records, and require complex implementations and manual query efforts, which lead to high costs of ownership. Clearpath represents a major step forward for medical image sharing: facilities are implementing our solution in as little as 15 minutes, and the platform's built-in digital workflows automate over 75% of the process of fulfilling medical imaging requests."

"Rolling out our integrations with Allscripts, Athena Health, Cerner, Epic, and NextGen is a big milestone for us," continued Kamil Rahme, Clearpath's Chief Technology Officer. "By connecting Clearpath's image sharing capabilities with the interfaces healthcare professionals use everyday, we're making it even easier to get the right health information into the hands of the right people, supporting a digital transformation of the patient journey. We're incredibly motivated by the impact digital image sharing will have on patient outcomes in the years to come."

As a result of Clearpath's EMR integrations, health information departments can now share medical imaging up to 90% faster by automatically compiling all relevant medical, billing, and imaging records into a single file to share with authorized requestors including: patients, providers and clinicians, legal requestors and payors, leveraging a 100% digital workflow.

Clearpath offers an integrated platform that empowers patients, providers, and third-parties to share medical records and images safely, securely, and 100% digitally.

