WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK ANNOUNCES NATIONAL IMPACT COUNCIL

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN)—a non-partisan non-profit that organizes, encourages, and prepares women to seek public office—announced the new members of its National Impact Council.

The Impact Council plays a vital role in helping WPLN mitigate the barriers women face in the political process.

"I am excited to welcome these impressive women to our National Impact Council," said WPLN Co-Founder and President Larissa Martinez. "Each brings a unique perspective and a diverse set of skills that will help us build a pipeline of women seeking public office and leadership positions."

WPLN works to engage women from a diversity of backgrounds, including those with different professions, educational levels, ages, and family statuses, as well as those with varying cultural, ethnic, religious, and racial make-ups.

The 2023 National Impact Council members include:

Ashley O'Rourke - Director of Analytics and Audience Insights, Majority Strategies

Lisa Lisker - Owner, Huckaby Davis Lisker , Inc.

Cynthia Kaui - Executive Secretary, City of Chula Vista, Office of Mayor John McCann

Sara Marie Kinney Ridley - State Strategist, Majority Strategies

Coach Princess Brownfield - CEO, Crown Elevate Project, LLC

Shenée Simon - Founder & Executive Director, S.H.E. Collective Inc.

Tamira A. Samuel - National Co-Executive Director, The Urban Leaders Fellowship

Amber Crawford - Communications Director, Republican Party of Arkansas

The Impact Council provides critical guidance and feedback to WPLN on its outreach and programmatic activities to ensure the organization is using a wide lens when designing and implementing its programs.

"Now more than ever, it's clear our country needs more women at the table," expressed Martinez. "And WPLN is committed to making that happen."

