Seelos Therapeutics Announces Business Update on its Key Programs

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced a business update on its key programs.

In order to focus the majority of its resources on the ongoing registration directed study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and the fully enrolled phase II/III study of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Seelos is temporarily pausing additional enrollment of patients in the SLS-005-302 study in spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3). Patients already enrolled will continue in the study and data will continue to be collected in order to make decisions for resuming enrollment in the future. This temporary pause has been implemented as a business decision due to financial considerations, and is not based on any data related to safety or therapeutic effects.

"Based on previously released Seelos data as well as substantial scientific supportive data and taking into account the current business and global financial environment, we have decided to focus all of our efforts on completing the SLS-002 study and targeting a data readout in the third quarter of 2023. We expect a data readout from the SLS-005 study in ALS in late 2023. We are awaiting final results of non-clinical toxicology required to initiate dosing in the SLS-003 program in complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and separately, we are putting on hold any non-essential preclinical work," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "Our corporate structure and outsourced model allows us to be nimble and make these strategic decisions, enabling us to extend our cash runway through data readout."

