Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has received the Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com in its new Top Pick awards that showcase the best electric vehicles in four categories: Luxury, Family, Value and Commuter. This is a second award by Cars.com for the IONIQ 5, it was recently named Best EV of 2023, surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 continues to stand out for its Hyundai exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance as well as having a host of advanced technology.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Irvine, CA., on July 20, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"The IONIQ 5's new E-GMP platform optimizes interior volume with the spaciousness of a large car in a compact SUV, making it a perfect EV for transporting families and cargo," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Additionally, first- and second-row passengers can enjoy the removable console island's cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports to their destination."

"With its roomy interior, generous cargo area and plentiful in-cabin storage spaces — perfect for stashing kids' snacks and devices — the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a perfect fit for families. It's also a road warrior for families on the go, with a competitive EPA-estimated maximum range of 220-303 miles, depending on configuration, and it's among the fastest-charging EVs that Cars.com's experts have tested when using DC fast-charging. For these reasons and many more, the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is Cars.com's Top Pick Family EV."

