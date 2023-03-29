Delaware North Launches 'Bee the Difference' Campaign for Earth Month

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, today announced the launch on April 1 of "Bee the Difference," a campaign in partnership with The Bee Cause Project to promote education and awareness for our planet's pollinators during Earth Month 2023.

(PRNewswire)

"Delaware North is honored to place a much-needed spotlight on one of the hardest working creatures on our planet: the bee. Bees are critical to our environment and agriculture," said Debbie Friedel, corporate director of sustainability at Delaware North. "As one of the leading companies providing food and beverage services at stadiums, airports, restaurants and other venues across the United States, we are proud to support consumer education about the vital contribution bees make to our daily lives."

Exclusively available during the month of April, Delaware North will be offering guests at more than 100 of its domestic operating locations a specially crafted cocktail, the "Bee's Harvest Margarita," a premium margarita made with PATRÓN Silver Tequila. Given the importance of pollination for Weber Blue Agave, a critical ingredient in tequila, PATRÓN is dedicated to limiting the environmental impact on tequila production and protecting pollinators, and is the first tequila distiller to be GLOBALG.A.P. Certified.

During the campaign, educational material will be provided via an interactive, augmented reality experience (accessible on mobile devices from QR code) that gives customers the simulated experience of flying with bees through an agave farm to learn more about the pollination process.

Participating Delaware North operations include several locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World; Los Angeles International Airport; Busch Stadium in St. Louis; and Detroit's Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, among many others.

The Bee Cause Project is an educational group inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards while protecting the planet's precious pollinators. The project offers a variety of grants and resources to schools and nonprofit organizations across North America, Canada and beyond.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Amanda Lewis / Sierra Wood

The Zimmerman Agency

delawarenorth@zimmerman.com

850.668.2222

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delaware North