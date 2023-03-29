CASA AZUL PARTNERS WITH MEXICAN ACTRESS EIZA GONZÁLEZ TO LAUNCH PREMIUM ORGANIC TEQUILA

The Partnership and Financial Investment Marks the Actress's First Foray into the Luxury Spirits Category

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After disrupting the RTD category with better-for-you Tequila Sodas made with real Tequila from Mexico, Casa Azul announced today the launch of their new Organic Tequilas supported by a partnership with investor Eiza González, the Mexican-born actress. Casa Azul Organic Tequila focuses on craft production, using a uniquely plant-first, single estate approach – resulting in Tequila that showcases the vibrant character and flavor of the agave plant with an exceptionally smooth finish.

Eiza González partners with Casa Azul Tequila (PRNewswire)

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, Casa Azul continues his legacy of the better-for-you products consumers demand. The Casa Azul brand has been in Lance's family for decades, and the Tequila is a tribute to Lance's father, Herb Collins, a storied entrepreneur and executive in the spirits industry.

"We love sharing moments with our friends over an amazing Tequila. We wanted to ensure that we stay committed to crafting Tequila the right way, honoring the traditions from farm to bottle. We're so thrilled to welcome Eiza to our family, someone who embodies these values. Born and raised in Mexico and already a global star, she'll be instrumental in introducing Casa Azul Organic Tequila to today's modern luxury consumer who appreciates craft and authenticity."

Best known for her roles in hit films such as Baby Driver, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Ambulance and with multiple film and television projects underway in 2023, González has long held a deep affinity for luxury tequila. When deciding to partner with Casa Azul, she was meticulous and intentional in selecting a Tequila brand that mirrored her passion and connection to Mexican culture.

"As a Mexican woman, Tequila is a deep part of my culture and heritage. It was important for me not to be just another celebrity face of a brand, but to partner with a family-led business that celebrates modern Mexico and gives back to my people. After learning Lance's incredible track record in the industry and spending time with the multi-generational family that owns the farm and distillery in Mexico, it was clear I found a brand that loves and respects Tequila and Mexican culture like me."

Casa Azul and Eiza González will kick off a multi-million dollar campaign, welcoming people to share real moments with real friends – what stepping into Casa Azul, the blue house, is all about. The warm embrace and friendly welcome that's central to Mexican culture is something the brand seeks to capture in every bottle. Casa Azul honors the past but celebrates a modern take on luxury, by taking an uncompromising approach to craft production but embracing new consumers with an iconic blue bottle and through Eiza's deeply personal connection to Tequila and Mexico. Genuine beauty is a result of hard work and a respect for the process, and these values form the foundation of this partnership.

Casa Azul Organic Tequila is committed to crafting Tequila the right way, not the easy way. This means growing our own agaves to full maturity on a single estate, with no additives (no coloring, flavoring, sweeteners, or glycerine). Three generations of farming knowledge tend to every plant by hand – planting, cleaning, harvesting all without pesticides or chemicals, USDA Certified Organic. The agaves are baked in stone ovens, capturing true flavor, and then the Tequila is rested for 2 to 3 months before bottling, creating smooth, soft character. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is distributed by RNDC, and is launching in CA, AZ, CO, TX, LA, IL, MD, DC, VA, SC, GA, and FL, and rolling out across major markets this year. The tequila is available in three expressions with the following SRPs: Casa Azul Organic Blanco ($69), Casa Azul Organic Reposado ($89), and Casa Azul Organic Añejo ($129).

To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com/tequila. Find Casa Azul on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Blanco Tequila, Casa Azul Reposado Tequila, and Casa Azul Añejo Tequila, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com/tequila.

Casa Azul Organic Tequila (PRNewswire)

Casa Azul (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casa Azul