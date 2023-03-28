Vari Lands Fitwel "Best in Building Health" Award

VariSpace Coppell First in Texas to Earn Highest Score for Multi-tenant Design

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based workspace innovation company Vari® won a Fitwel® Best in Building Health® award for its design of VariSpace Coppell. The prestigious award honors companies enhancing human health through buildings designed for wellness and sustainability.

VariSpace Coppell received the Fitwel® Best in Building Health® highest score in the Multi-Tenant Whole Building (Design) category. Workspace innovation company Vari built the 180,000-square-foot Class A office building and Corgan is the project’s interior designer. Uniquely positioned as both a landlord and an office furniture company, Vari’s mission is to create workspaces that elevate people – helping businesses rethink their offices and providing tenants with flexible, furnished spaces. (PRNewswire)

Vari lands Fitwel® Best in Building Health® honors in the Multi-Tenant Whole Building (Design) for VariSpace Coppell.

A rigorous third-party healthy building certification system, Fitwel sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies that promote health and wellness through the built environment.

VariSpace Coppell received the highest score in the Multi-Tenant Whole Building (Design) category – making Vari the first company in Texas to receive recognition in the category. Corgan was honored by Fitwel for its work as the interior designer for VariSpace Coppell. Vari built the 180,000-square-foot Class A office building, which opened in August 2022. The multi-tenant building is already more than 50% leased.

Vari's mission is to create workspaces that elevate people – helping businesses rethink their offices, providing tenants with flexible, furnished spaces, and providing a space where people want to work. Uniquely positioned as both a landlord and a workspace furnishing company, Vari owns and operates one million square feet of Class A office space that make up three distinct VariSpace buildings. Through these ideation labs, Vari has developed insights to help other landlords and organizations create spaces where employees actually want to come to the office.

Corgan, the interior designer on the project, provided expertise from Fitwel Ambassadors who were part of the VariSpace Coppell design team. For Corgan, the vision was to create a space that celebrated movement and the outdoors. Key design features include a signature monumental staircase that anchors the lobby space and encourages people to connect and take the stairs, and outdoor areas including a bocce ball court and exterior balconies.

"We developed VariSpace Coppell with the future of work in mind, so we're proud to be the first in Texas to win the Best in Building Health award in this category," said Jason McCann, CEO and co-founder of Vari. "Healthy workspaces can increase retention, improve productivity, and foster wellness, so creating an environment that supports our tenants' wellbeing was a top priority."

"We believe that the workplace is a tool for our clients and their employees – a tool that not only enables work but comprehensively supports the employee and their mental and physical wellbeing," said Lindsay Wilson, President at Corgan.

"The past few years have been transformational, revealing unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the world, and in particular, the real estate industry and healthy building movement," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD. "As Vari's achievements have demonstrated, prioritizing health is no longer a reactive market trend – it's an established business imperative that can increase value in the near term and mitigate risk in the future."

Located at 450 Freeport Pkwy in Coppell, Texas, VariSpace Coppell was developed in partnership with Corgan, the interior designer, BOKA Powell, who designed the building, and Adolfson & Peterson (AP), who constructed it.

Vari recently published the company's first ESG report as part of its ongoing commitment to elevate people, culture and communities.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org.

