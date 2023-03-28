Rheem® earns third consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the YEAR honor.

Rheem Recognized for Energy-Efficient Offerings and Robust Sustainability Initiatives

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVAC products, has received the United States Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. This marks the third successive year that ENERGY STAR has recognized Rheem as a Partner of the Year.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award honors companies that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to saving energy and protecting the environment. Award winners lead their industries with energy-efficient products and services to provide substantial savings in homes, buildings and facilities.

Rheem offers an extensive line of high-efficiency and ENERGY STAR certified heating, cooling and water heating products that help homeowners and businesses reduce their energy usage and greenhouse gas footprint. Rheem's A Greater Degree of Good™ initiative ensures that sustainability is embedded in every facet of the organization—from Rheem's products to its people and manufacturing processes.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

"Receiving this honor for the third consecutive year is a testament to Rheem's genuine commitment to sustainability," said Mike Branson, president, Rheem Global Air. "Innovating energy efficiency into our products' DNA is a top priority for improving our global environmental impact. Today and every day, we are proud to be an ENERGY STAR partner."

"We take the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award seriously at Rheem, because it affirms our belief that sustained excellence, indeed, will make a major difference for our contractors, consumers and most importantly, the next generations to inhabit our planet," said Rich Bendure, president, Rheem Global Water. "Not only are we designing ENERGY STAR certified products, we are also refining our manufacturing processes—end to end—to ensure we are leading the decarbonization revolution from the workplace to the marketplace. We are thrilled to have trained over a quarter of a million plumbers and contractors over the past four years on sustainability and high-efficiency products and applications."

Innovating with intent and engineering environmentally friendly solutions has set the course for Rheem to bring groundbreaking products to market. Rheem has been recognized for designing for decarbonization by developing heating, cooling and water heating products that use alternatives to fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions. In addition, Rheem showcases the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified products to plumbers, contractors, consumers and end-users across the nation through its training, marketing and product guides.

Award recipients are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is the global leader in the manufacture of high-quality, sustainable, and innovative water heaters, tankless water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, pool heaters, and HVAC systems for residential and commercial applications. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today, the company's portfolio of premium brands includes Rheem®, Intergas, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax® and Richmond®, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

