Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Green Hydrogen Project Financing in Europe and the US

Market barriers include high value chain complexity, an uncertain regulatory environment, and a limited track record of technology performance and lifetimes



Boulder, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyses opportunity for green hydrogen project financing in Europe and the US.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Attracting financing for green hydrogen facilities and moving them through the various stages of project development remains a major challenge. The proportion of projects that have taken a final investment decision (FID) or begun construction is currently a small fraction of the overall pipeline, representing less than 2% of planned capacity in Europe and the US. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, while this situation is expected to improve in 2023, progress will still favor projects with limited offtake risk and well capitalized backers.

"Potential financiers must be able to make an informed assessment of a project's cashflows and risk profile to make a commitment," says Jacques Moss, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "In most cases, this requires projects to have secured long-term offtake agreements with creditworthy counterparties."

Green hydrogen projects also present added difficulties to stakeholders familiar with more conventional forms of energy infrastructure, including increased value chain complexity, an uncertain regulatory environment, and a limited track record of technology performance and lifetimes, according to the report.

The report, The State of Play for Green Hydrogen Project Financing in Europe and the US, provides an overview of the key variables likely to influence financing, with a focus on project design, risk mitigation and regulatory developments in Europe and the United States. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, The State of Play for Green Hydrogen Project Financing in Europe and the US, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights