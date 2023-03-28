Certified Piedmontese Beef Opens On-Site Smokehouse to Meet Growing Demand

LINCOLN, Neb., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese Beef, a leading producer of high quality Italian Heritage Piedmontese beef, has announced the opening of their new on-site smokehouse. This move is in response to the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods in retail, direct-to-consumer, and food service markets.

The smokehouse will feature their own line of smoked beef sausages, beef bacon, and cured meats, all created with years of experience and expertise from Master Salumist Tony Incontro. Ben, Director of Sales and Marketing at Certified Piedmontese Beef said "We are thrilled to have Tony join us at Certified Piedmontese Beef to bring decades of chef-drive experience and talent from working in the Napa Valley. We are confident that our product lines will exceed industry performance and expectations."

The new smokehouse offers customers a variety of premium quality cured meats. From beef bacon to smoked sausages to cured beef and pork charcuterie products – there's something for everyone! The best part? Customers can trust in the freshness of the products since Certified Piedmontese Beef is able to source raw material from their very own beef company. As Ben Mohl says: "It's hard to beat that from supply chain confidence. We know the beef we are using because we also raised it. We know that we are starting out with the best possible ingredients."

The smokehouse facility is conveniently located at their campus in Lincoln, Nebraska allowing for efficient transport and distribution which will enable them to meet customer demands quickly while maintaining a strict quality control process from start to finish.

Certified Piedmontese Beef is committed to providing customers with top quality products made with superior ingredients while helping consumers make healthier choices when it comes to selecting meat products for their family tables. With the addition of this new smokehouse facility, they are well positioned to continue meeting these goals now and into the future.

