The Beginning of a New Era: BRP-Rotax Achieves New Performance Level with the Launch of the Rotax 916iS/c Aircraft Propulsion System

The Rotax 916iS/c showcases its power for the first time ever in a CubCrafters prototype

LAKELAND, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP-Rotax, a subsidiary of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), is proud to achieve a new level of performance with the launch of its Rotax 916iS/c aircraft propulsion system, which makes it perfectly suitable for four-seater planes and for high performance two-seaters. At 85.8 kilograms and a powerful 160 hp, the 916iS/c offers an unprecedented power-to-weight ratio in the light aircraft segment and is available with an impressive 24-volt option for more cockpit features and comfort. The Rotax 916iS/c made its debut today at the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, showcasing its power for the first time ever in a CubCrafters aircraft, a new customer of BRP-Rotax.

New Rotax 916iS/c aircraft propulsion system. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The launch of the 916iS/c is yet another testament to our commitment to developing ground-breaking technologies and creating the most advanced propulsion systems for our customers. For us, it was crystal clear that we had to build on the success of the 915 engine. We can now seize new opportunities in the four-seat market segment with a perfectly mature product and thus continue our steady growth of recent years. With the 916iS/c, we are responding to unmet customer needs and living up to the innovation philosophy of our long-standing company," said Peter Ölsinger, General Manager, BRP-Rotax, and Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Communications, Rotax Propulsion Systems.

Top performance and new opportunities

In addition, BRP-Rotax offers the 916iS/c as an alternative for IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) flights as well as for commercial flying, for example for flight schools and private pilots. The top performance of the 916iS/c allows for shorter take-off distances and steeper descent while maintaining maximum efficiency in cruise flight. For increased flexibility, the 916iS/c features multi-fuel technology (for MOGAS & AVGAS) which allows both classic engine fuel as well as aviation fuel.

In this class up to 160 hp, the new propulsion system features fully electronic iS technology for increased performance, greater efficiency and simplified maintenance and servicing. This means that engine selection for maintenance and repairs can be carried out via the BUD system Aircraft (BRP Utility and Diagnostic Software for Rotax Aircraft Engines), in a similar way to the automotive industry. As a testament to BRP-Rotax's confidence in this new propulsion system, the TBO (Time Between Overhaul) at product launch is 2,000 hours, which speaks to the value customers can derive from the engine.

Presentation at the SUN 'n FUN Florida and the AERO Friedrichshafen

The SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, taking place from March 28 to April 2, 2023, is the perfect opportunity to introduce the 916iS/c to the market and confirm that BRP-Rotax is welcoming the reputed CubCrafters manufacturer as part of its growing roster of customers. In fact, the Rotax 916iS/c showcased its power for the first time in the new CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL, an engineering prototype equipped with the new Rotax propulsion system for flight testing and further development.

"CubCrafters and Rotax share a dedication to drive great performance through new technology innovations. Working together to develop the new Rotax 916iS/c powered Carbon Cub has been a great collaboration. We are excited to launch our latest products together and to make them available worldwide," said Patrick Horgan, President and CEO of CubCrafters Inc. "The powerful and smooth single-lever operation of the Rotax 916iS/c is outstanding, bringing the latest engine technology to the Carbon Cub Family. Compatible with fuels available worldwide, our new Carbon Cub UL offers the versatility of a full-sized backcountry aircraft with amazing STOL capability and cruise performance," added Mr. Horgan.

The Rotax 916iS/c will then be introduced on the European market at the AERO in Friedrichshafen, Germany from April 19 to 22, 2023.

The engine is now available worldwide through the official authorized BRP-Rotax dealer network.

Forward-Looking Statements

About BRP-Rotax

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, the Austrian subsidiary of BRP Inc, is a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems for the recreational and powersports markets. Founded back in 1920, BRP-Rotax has been committed to sustainable mobility and technological progress for more than 100 years. The innovative Rotax four-stroke and two-stroke high-performance engines are used for BRP products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am onroad and offroad vehicles, as well as for karts and sport planes. With sustainable products such as the first emission-free Lynx HySnow snowmobile or the high-performance E20 e-kart series, BRP-Rotax is also a pioneer in the field of alternative drive models. More than 1,700 employees work in Gunskirchen, Upper Austria, on innovative propulsion systems for the global market.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

About CubCrafters

Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters' roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company's products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures Experimental, LSA, and Part 23 Certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines, and breathtaking performance. The company's flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range, and larger payload. The key to CubCrafters' success is its ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation.

More information:

Christina Oberaigner

Aircraft Marketing & Communications

Rotax Propulsion Systems

Tel. +43.7246.601.2878

christina.oberaigner@brp.com

New Rotax 916iS/c powered Carbon Cub UL from CubCrafters. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

