Altitude Marketing Announces Partnership with Worldnet International

Altitude Marketing, an integrated marketing agency serving B2B companies for over 19 years, recently announced a partnership with global logistics provider, Worldnet International, to expand the luxury shipper's international branding and marketing efforts.

EMMAUS, Pa., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldnet helps the world's leading fashion, retail, and technology brands transport their most mission-critical shipments, from runway collections and retail displays to celebrity couture and commercially-sensitive technology prototypes. To achieve this, they rely on a team of expert logisticians, sophisticated real-time tracking systems, regulatory partnerships, and years of experience solving extremely urgent and complex cross-border logistics challenges. Their global operation includes offices in New York City, London, Paris, and Milan, allowing them to serve their clients with confidence. Their partnership with Altitude signals the kick-off of an exciting new chapter in the Worldnet story.

We are excited that Worldnet chose to partner with Altitude to expand its global customer portfolio.

"Worldnet has been fortunate to be able to grow to five global business centers and over 200 employees almost exclusively through word of mouth," said Richard Bhullar, Worldnet CEO. "However we are at a stage in our company's history where, to continue to meet Worldnet's goals, we must begin to treat marketing as its own budgeted department and discipline. We undertook an exhaustive review of potential partners who could bring both broad and deep marketing expertise to the Worldnet project over the coming years and we felt Altitude stood apart in their approach. They clearly demonstrated an individual attention to our company, accompanied by an ability to test, measure and scale; and less than six months into our partnership we have already experienced some refreshing originality in how they want to shape our next look and feel. This has made us very confident that we chose the right partner."

"As a premium provider of B2B marketing services, Altitude looks to partner with the best," said Altitude Marketing CEO, Andrew Stanten. "Worldnet is head and shoulders above the rest in the exclusive premium logistics space. We are incredibly excited that after an extensive agency search, Worldnet chose to partner with Altitude to expand their global customer portfolio of well-known brands."

About Altitude Marketing

Altitude Marketing is a modern, data driven, full-service B2B marketing agency that serves national and global technology-oriented companies in enterprise software, life sciences, biotechnology and established manufacturing. For more than 19 years, Altitude has thrived working with technology-oriented clients who have complex offerings and operate in regulated spaces. Ideally located between New York and Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, Altitude works with clients from all over the United States and Europe, providing a full suite of integrated marketing services: strategy, branding, messaging, web development, digital marketing, content marketing, lead generation, SEO, public relations, trade shows, social media, sales enablement, advertising, marketing automation, data analytics, channel support and more. Learn more at altitudemarketing.com or follow us on Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

