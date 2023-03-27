Prealize Health Announces Kyle Raffaniello as New Board Member

Proven healthcare executive brings with her an extensive leadership, sales and marketing background within the technology, health plan and service industries

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prealize , an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictive analytics company, today announced the appointment of healthcare executive Kyle Raffaniello to their Board of Directors.

Ms. Raffaniello is a proven leader in the healthcare industry, having led technology and service companies for the past 20 years. Currently, she serves as the President of Sapphire, a division of Zelis. Previously, she was the CEO of Sapphire Digital.

"The healthcare industry is increasingly embracing predictive analytics and AI to help forecast risk and costs, and suggest proactive care options. Prealize is extending its leadership by adding Kyle Raffaniello to our Board," said John Doerr , chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins. "Kyle is a well-respected and seasoned healthcare executive who brings with her a passion for healthcare technology and a strong background in growing lines of business."

During her career, Ms. Raffaniello was also the Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of ValueOptions, a behavioral health company that was sold to Beacon Health in 2014. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Consortium Health Plans, an organization that was focused on account growth and retention for the nation's 20 largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

She has also held several senior sales and marketing positions at a variety of regional health plans, as well as led provider relations for several large medical delivery systems. A graduate of Mount St. Mary's College, she also earned her graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from George Washington University.

"I am both honored and excited to be appointed to the Prealize Health board. This is a time of tremendous potential and opportunity for the company, as machine learning and predictive analytics continue to develop into game-changing technology that will impact the quality and cost of care. I look forward to helping drive the vision and strategy for the company going forward," said Raffaniello.

About Prealize

Prealize Health marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in San Francisco, the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, specialty care management companies, healthcare technology companies, employers, and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email info@prealizehealth.com.

