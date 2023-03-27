Choice Hotels Welcomes Zooey Deschanel As Its "Fairy Hotel Mother" In New, Multichannel National Marketing Campaign Where Travels Come True

Choice Hotels Campaign Seeks to Simplify and De-stress the Booking Process as Research Shows Consumers Can Have Analysis Paralysis Due to a Myriad of Online Booking Options

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) unveiled a multichannel national marketing campaign to help travelers avoid analysis paralysis and book their next trip with confidence. Starring multi-hyphenate entertainer Zooey Deschanel, the campaign promotes ChoiceHotels.com as an easy-to-use website, offering the best price guaranteed. By booking direct, travelers can find the right hotel with the right amenities at the right value for every type of stay.

"Over the past few years, people have realized the importance of travel in their lives, yet they look through an average of 15 travel sites* before booking, which can be stressful and ultimately lead to information overload," says Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer for Choice Hotels. "By working with our lovable wing woman, Zooey Deschanel, we are providing consumers with the confidence that they are making the right decision to book on ChoiceHotels.com because of both the range of hotels we offer as well as the best price guarantee."

Research shows that consumers are faced with too many options for booking their hotel stay and that ninety-two percent of millennials (Hotelmize) say finding the best hotel deal is important. However, with an overabundance of websites promising the lowest price, consumers are confused about their hotel booking options. With the help of Choice's whimsical Fairy Hotel Mother — played by multi-hyphenate entertainer Zooey Deschanel — travelers watch their worries disappear and are transported directly to the hotel that meets their needs. Starting today and running through the fall, the :30 and :15 spots developed in partnership with McKinney – Choice's creative agency-of-record – will air on TV and appear across Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and other digital channels, including Deschanel's own social channels.

"Traveling has always been a meaningful part of my life, so I'm always looking forward to that next getaway," says Deschanel. "Yet I too can get overwhelmed with all the hotel options out there, which is why I'm excited to be Choice's 'Fairy Travel Mother' and to help travelers feel confident that they are booking the right hotel."

The two Choice Hotels brands highlighted in the campaign are the rapidly expanding, upscale Cambria Hotels and the newly transformed Comfort. At Cambria Hotels, travelers enjoy design-forward experiences and signature features, including spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, rooftop bars and stylish spaces with hyperlocal craft beer and specialty cocktails, as well as attractive downtown locations with destination-inspired designs. Comfort – the longstanding hotel brand that has recently undergone a $2.5 billion reinvigoration – provides a warm, welcoming and modern experience, featuring spacious rooms and suites, free hot breakfast with fresh waffles, and a pool to ensure relaxation for the whole family.

With nearly 7,500 hotels across Choice's portfolio of 22 brands – including Cambria Hotels, Radisson, Radisson Blu, the Ascend Hotel Collection, Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Sleep Inn, WoodSpring Suites, Quality Inn, and others – travelers can find the right hotel with the right amenities in the right location that meets their price point. These brands are connected by Choice Hotels' award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges, offering members a fast way to earn valuable rewards, including rewards nights, airline miles, gift cards at top retailers and restaurants, and more. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas, members can now exchange points across the expanded portfolio of brands through the point exchange benefit with Radisson Rewards Americas. Launching this spring, Choice's recently announced new cobrand credit card will enable members to earn points even faster, including on everyday purchases.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service, upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

