Basketball Stars Joins Forces with Sport Investing Platform Fandex

DURHAM, N.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandex the first stock exchange allowing fans to buy and sell virtual shares of their favorite teams and players has announced a partnership with several NBA stars, including Spencer Dinwiddie, Donte DiVincenzo, Sam Hauser, Cameron Payne, and Jericho Sims.

"As the leading patented technology platform for the fastest growing segment of Sports iGaming, Fandex is excited to welcome current NBA stars Spencer, Donte, Sam, Cameron, and Jericho. The addition of these young talented and tech savvy investors and advisors will facilitate Fandex's growth trajectory with our growing platform and game offerings. We couldn't be happier to have our own "in house" all-star team. These are elite athletes who happen to be astute business minds as well as great individuals" Chief Business Officer, Stu McDonald

All the new investors will bring an element of strategy while also being ambassadors for Fandex. "Fandex is a unique platform that allows sports fan to invest in their favorite teams and players. I think this is an opportunity for sports fans to learn a little bit more about investing, while having the opportunity to support their favorite sports teams." Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets, guard.

Dinwiddie, DiVincenzo, Hauser, Payne, and Sims will all assist in strategy as Fandex continues to become a major player in the industry. The five new investors will also assist in marketing campaigns and offering once in a lifetime experiences.

About Fandex: Fandex is the first stock exchange that allows fans to buy and sell virtual shares of their favorite teams and players in over 12 sports 24/7/365 in and out of season, with more sports being added. Since 2018, Fandex has pioneered this new form of fantasy gaming/gambling and has been designated a "game of skill". With tens of thousands of users and thousands of dollars given away in prizes, Fandex's pay-to-play and free-to-play model platforms provide sports fans new and innovative ways to enjoy sports.

Fandex Inc. is the only USPTO iGaming platform (U.S. Patent No. 11,436,674), which covers key aspects of aTeam and Player Sports Stock Exchange. Fandex.com is the world's first IP protected fantasy sports team and player stock exchange.

