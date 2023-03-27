Aramco JV HAPCO to commence construction of major refinery and petrochemical complex in China

Greenfield project to include 300,000 bpd refinery and 1.65 million tons steam cracker

Aramco to supply up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude oil feedstock to the project

Integrated refining and petrochemical complex expected to be fully operational by 2026

Complex to be located in Panjin City, Liaoning Province , in northeast China

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco and joint venture partners NORINCO Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group plan to start construction of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in northeast China.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, Shiquan Liu, NORINCO Group Chairman, and Lecheng Li, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province witness the signing of an agreement to commence construction of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in northeast China. The agreement was signed by Anwar Al Hejazi, Aramco Asia President (sitting left), Yongqiang Ren, North Huajin Chairman (sitting centre), and Fei Jia, Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group Chairman (sitting right) (PRNewswire)

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO), a joint venture between Aramco (30%), NORINCO Group (51%) and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group (19%), is developing the complex that will combine a 300,000 barrels per day refinery and a petrochemical plant with annual production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons of ethylene and 2 million metric tons of paraxylene.

Construction is due to start in the second quarter of 2023 after the project secured the required administrative approvals. It is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, which is being built in the city of Panjin, in China's Liaoning province.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, said: "This important project will support China's growing demand across fuel and chemical products. It also represents a major milestone in our ongoing downstream expansion strategy in China and the wider region, which is an increasingly significant driver of global petrochemical demand. "

Zou Wenchao, NORINCO Group Deputy General Manager, said: "This large-scale refinery and petrochemical complex is a key project of NORINCO Group to implement and realize the joint development of the high-quality Belt and Road initiative, promote industrial restructuring, and enhance the oil and petrochemical sector to become stronger, better and larger. It will play an important role in deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia, and achieving common development and prosperity."

Jia Fei, Panjin Xincheng Chairman of the Board, said: "The project is of great significance for Panjin to promote increasing chemicals and specialty products, strengthening integration of the refining and chemical industry. It is a symbolic project for Panjin as it seeks to accelerate the development of an important national petrochemical and fine chemical industry base."

Contact Information

Twitter: Aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream performance, including relative to peers, and growth in downstream and chemicals. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," "continue," "forward" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements, including the following factors: international crude oil supply and demand and the prices at which Aramco sells crude oil; the impact of COVID-19 on business and economic conditions and on supply and demand for crude oil, gas and refined and petrochemical products; adverse economic or political developments that could impact the Company's results of operations; competitive pressures faced by the Company; any significant deviation or changes in existing economic and operating conditions that could affect the estimated quantity and value of proved reserves; operational risks and hazards in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries; weather conditions; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the regions in which Aramco operates and other areas; losses from risks related to insufficient insurance; the Company's ability to deliver on current and future projects; litigation to which the Company is or may be subject; the Company's ability to realize benefits from recent and future acquisitions, including with respect to SABIC; risks related to international operations, including sanctions and trade restrictions, anti–bribery and anti–corruption laws and other laws and regulations; risks related to oil, gas, environmental, health and safety and other regulations that impact the industries in which Aramco operates; the Company's dependence on its senior management and key personnel; the reliability and security of the Company's IT systems; climate change concerns and impacts; risks related to Government-directed projects and other Government requirements, including those related to Government-set maximum level of crude oil production and target MSC; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040883/HAPCO_announcement.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480256/Aramco_Logo.jpg

Aramco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Aramco) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aramco