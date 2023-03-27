Appian appoints Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico

Highlights

Appointment of Douglas Coleman will drive Appian's ambitious expansion plans in Mexico

Douglas will focus on strengthening Appian's presence in the country through sourcing and executing investment opportunities

A respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the Mexican mining sector and a strong network, having worked and lived in the country for 30 years

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico.

Douglas Coleman, Head of Mexico, Appian Capital Advisory (PRNewsfoto/Appian Capital Advisory LLP) (PRNewswire)

Based in Hermosillo, Douglas is responsible for developing Appian's relationships with mining companies in Mexico, by identifying and sourcing investment opportunities that align with Appian's objectives. His core areas of focus include due diligence, executing transactions and presenting potential investments to Appian's Investment Committee. Douglas will also lead on promoting Appian's value proposition and increasing its visibility in Mexico, using his extensive regional network.

A geological engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining exploration in Mexico, Douglas has been based in the country since 1991, establishing himself as a respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the local mining sector and a strong regional network.

Douglas is an independent director of CMC Metals Ltd. and Ashley Gold Corp, and previously held senior positions with companies including Riverside Resources, Layne and Globexplore Drilling. He is also founding President of Mexico Mining Center, the largest digital communication medium for the Mexican mining industry and organizer of the Discoveries Mining Conference, one of Latin America's leading technical conferences focused on mining exploration, innovation and development.

Douglas is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and recently served as Regional Vice President for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1988, earning a Bachelor of Science in Geological/Geophysical Engineering.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "Douglas is a fantastic addition to the Appian team and his appointment underscores our ambitious expansion plans in Mexico. With his deep network and extensive experience, Douglas' unique skillset will play a critical role in sourcing and executing value accretive investment opportunities in the country. Mexico is one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions with a strong resource base in future facing and precious metals, and I'm incredibly excited about its role in Appian's future."

Douglas Coleman, Head of Mexico at Appian, said: "After observing Appian's recent growth, it is evident that the company is making significant strides and this is an exciting time to become a part of the team. I am highly impressed by Appian's unique model of offering value-add private capital to companies and management teams, which sets it apart from others in the industry. I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company in Mexico and to help establish a stronger presence in the region."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing 6,300 employees.

Appian has a global team of 65 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal, Perth, Mexico City and Dubai.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

