SAMARITAN'S PURSE RUSHING HELP TO FAMILIES IMPACTED BY DEADLY TORNADOES IN MISSISSIPPI

BOONE, N.C., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan's Purse has deployed staff and the first of two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—to Mississippi in the wake of deadly tornadoes that struck overnight. The catastrophic storms resulted in mass power outages for tens of thousands of people, the destruction of homes and businesses, and the loss of at least 23 lives with dozens more injured. Ongoing search and rescue efforts are still underway.

Disaster response specialists with the international Christian relief organization are continuing to work with local emergency management, leaders, and churches to assess the areas of greatest need and to coordinate a response.

"Last night, communities in Mississippi faced deadly storms that have created widespread devastation," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I am heartbroken for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now rebuild their lives. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, teams of volunteers from across the country will travel to Mississippi to tarp damaged roofs, clear debris, and remind impacted families that God has not forgotten them during this tragic time. To get involved with the response and stay up-to-date on the latest, go to SamaritansPurse.org.

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

