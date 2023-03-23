Richmond Auction Sells Antique Orange Crush Sign for Record Breaking $189,750

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new world record was set at Richmond Auctions on February 17, 2023, when an Orange Crush neon sign (circa 1950's) sold for $189,750, making it the most a soda sign has ever brought at auction. Richmond Auctions is now the first auction house to sell a soda sign for over $100k, breaking the previously held record of $46,000 on a Satanet Soda sign, which was also sold at Richmond Auctions.

This extraordinary piece was found in immaculate condition in an abandoned storage unit in New Mexico. The sign had never been hung and was still in the original shipping crate with original shipping tags adhered. Manufactured in New York, the shipment was to an Orange Crush Bottling Company in Wisconsin. The original dealer brochure for this model states that the purchase price for the sign was $315 in the 1950's.

"It is rare to find an incredible piece like this one in such pristine condition. Richmond Auctions was proud to sell this special collectible for a price that reflected its value," said Jordan Richmond, Founder and CEO of Richmond Auctions. "This sign is truly a time capsule and an absolute Holy Grail for any soda Collector."

Founded in 2020, Richmond Auctions is headquartered in Greenville, SC and specializes in investment grade antique advertising with an emphasis on petroliana and automobilia collectibles. The owner, Jordan Richmond, has over a decade of experience sourcing authentic antique advertising and collectibles.

For upcoming auctions and more information about Richmond auctions, visit Richmondauctions.com.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and gradings performed by The Authentication Company. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

