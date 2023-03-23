FMC Corporation announces dates for first quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast conference call

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

First Quarter Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com

Dial-in telephone pre-registration link available at:

https://Investors.FMC.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on May 2, 2023, until May 25, 2023.

Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com

US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403

Canada: 1-226-828-7578

Other International: +44-204-525-0658

Replay Access Code: 702319

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

