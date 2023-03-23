FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami...

The speakers represent a diverse and highly motivated group chosen to address the world's most pressing problems.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed speakers at the Global PRIORITY Summit who will discuss humanity's most pressing issues in our evolving world. Taking place at the famed Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on March 30th & 31st, 2023, the summit is held in partnership with the Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis X. Suarez.

The one-and-a-half day summit will include over 25 panels moderated by leaders such as Dina Powell McCormick, Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business & Sustainability & Inclusive Growth for Goldman Sachs; Zain Asher, Anchor at CNN; and John Yearwood, Editorial Director of Diversity & Culture at Politico.

The headlining panels on the first day include a discussion on Silicon Valley Bank's collapse with former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin; the rise of "learning poverty" around the world following the pandemic with Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's First Kid of the Year; and building a remarkable career trajectory after sports with Alex Rodriguez, Baseball legend.

As for the second day, attendees will hear from leading space experts on 2023 being a promising year for space exploration. Other featured panels include a discussion on Peace to Prosperity with Affinity Partner CEO Jared Kushner; globalization's hand in accelerating cybercrimes with Manuel Medina, Managing Partner at Medina Capital; and The Business of Sport with Greg Norman, CEO & Commissioner of LIV Golf.

"We're bringing together thought leaders across a variety of industries as a way to open our eyes to the challenges different segments of our world face," says Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute. "The Global PRIORITY Summit supports our mission to not only convene and collaborate with change makers, but also to create a real difference in our tomorrow through investment, moral support and uplifting the voices of the brilliant minds creating it."

Prominent speakers at the event include:

H.E. Yasir Al Rumayyan – Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund Governor and FII Institute Chair

H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud – Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United States

Francis X. Suarez - Mayor of Miami

Ertharin Cousin - Former Head of United Nations World Food Programme

DJ Khaled – Grammy-Award Winning Producer

Jared Kushner - CEO of Affinity Partners

Jorge Mas – Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF and Chairman of MasTec

Dina Powell McCormick - Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business and Sustainability and Inclusive Growth at Goldman Sachs

Secretary Steven Mnuchin - Former Secretary of the Treasury, United States .

Greg Norman - CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf

Nelson Peltz - CEO and Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Gitanjali Rao - TIME Magazine's First Kid of the Year

Senator Matteo Renzi - Senator for Florence and Former Prime Minister of Italy

Craig Robins - CEO of Dacra; Chairman and Co-Founder of Design Miami

Alex Rodriguez - World Series Champion, CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Co-Owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx

David Rosenberg - Co-Founder and CEO of AeroFarms

Barry Sternlicht - Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group

Donald Tang - Executive Vice-Chairman of SHEIN and Founder of Tang Media Partners and Global Road Entertainment

John Yearwood - Editorial Director of Diversity and Culture at Politico

Jeff Zalaznick - Major Food Group Partner

For a complete program of FII Institute's Global PRIORITY Summit visit: Link

