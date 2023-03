FDA Roundup: March 21, 2023

On Monday, the FDA approved an expanded indication for the Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Inspire II Upper Airway Stimulator (UAS) system to add certain pediatric patients, between 13 and 18 years of age, with Down syndrome and severe obstructive sleep apnea ( OSA ). This device is an implantable nerve stimulator that detects the patient's breathing pattern and maintains an open airway with mild stimulation of the nerves of the tongue. The patient, using a "remote control"- like device turns therapy on before sleep and turns therapy off on awakening. The UAS implant was initially approved in 2014 to treat certain patients, 22 years of age or older with moderate to severe OSA and in 2020, the indication was expanded to include certain adolescent patients between 18 and 21 years of age with moderate to severe OSA.