Senske Services Expands into Colorado Springs

KENNEWICK, Wash. , March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce its expansion into Colorado Springs. The company, known for its exceptional customer service and top-quality lawn care services, is thrilled to bring its expertise to this vibrant and growing community.

"Colorado Springs is an ideal market for us, and we are excited to bring our services to this community," said Senske CEO, Casey Taylor. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results and outstanding customer service to all of our clients, and we look forward to establishing long-lasting relationships with the people of Colorado Springs."

The Colorado Springs market will be serviced by the brand Fit Turf, a division of Senske Services. Fit Turf is well-known for its comprehensive approach to lawn and tree care. The company offers a range of services, including fertilization, weed control, pest control, aeration, and more.

Fit Turf has been serving customers in the Denver metropolitan area since 2008, and the expansion into Colorado Springs is a testament to the company's success and growth. Taylor went on to say, "the expanded location is another example of Senske's commitment to nationwide expansion, through acquisition and organic growth." The team is eager to continue building upon its reputation for excellence in lawn care and establishing itself as the premier provider in the region.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team.

