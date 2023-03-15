WEMOKE, A MOKE RENTAL COMPANY, SIGNS A MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH SOUTH FLORIDA MOTORSPORTS

WeMoke Rents Out A Fleet Of Electric, Low Speed Moke America Cars For Special Events & Hotel Partnerships

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeMoke is excited to announce a new, multi-year deal with South Florida Motorsports, LLC, the organizer and promoter of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. From May 5th through 7th, a fleet of electric Mokes will provide VIP transportation throughout the Miami International Autodrome, the location of the race.

WeMoke (PRNewswire)

During the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, 20 electric Mokes were provided around the Miami International Autodrome campus

In 2022, during the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, 20 electric Mokes were provided around the Miami International Autodrome campus.

WeMoke was created by Todd Rome in 2020 to provide electric Mokes for rent across the United States. The company solely uses Mokes produced by its sister company Moke America for its fleet of rentals.

"We were thrilled to be part of the inaugural big race weekend last year," Rome said. "And we're even more excited to be back for future years. South Florida Motorsports, LLC has brought a first-class, luxury racing experience to South Florida and the attention of the world. Our open-air Mokes make people happy as they are driven around the campus, and we love putting smiles on people's faces."

WeMoke rents Mokes, which are colorful, open-air, electric cruisers, in resort destinations. Meant for local driving, each vehicle seats 4 people, and features a Bluetooth radio, backup camera and headlights. Classified as a low-speed vehicle (LSV), the Moke reaches a top speed of 25 mph, allowing for use on streets with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. Drivers must be 21 years old and possess a valid U.S. driver's license.

Renters reserve and pay for the Moke through the company's website, WeMoke.com. Insurance and other forms are also easily filled out. On the day of the rental, renters receive a code via SMS text to unlock the lockbox with the key to start their Moke. Rentals are available by the hour, day, week or month.

WeMoke can be rented in Honolulu, Hawaii (Wayfinder Waikiki); Nashville, Tennessee (Thompson Hotel Nashville); Savannah, Georgia (Alida Hotel); and multiple destinations in Florida: The Hilton West Palm Beach, The Square in West Palm Beach, The Boca Raton and the Miami Beach Marina. In the summer, WeMoke has rental locations throughout the Hamptons, on the eastern end of Long Island.

Please visit wemoke.com or follow along at @wemokerentals on social media. For more information, please contact admin@wemoke.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moke America