Ventech Solutions Announces the Return of its Advisory Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions is excited to announce the addition of new members to its advisory board. The advisory board is charged with advising Ventech Solutions on market trends, growth strategy and making relevant connections in the marketplace.

(PRNewsfoto/Ventech Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Originally formed in March 2020, the board welcomes two new members this year—Mark Tomaino and Greg Myers—in addition to returning members Penny Thompson and Ken Scalet.

Mark Tomaino is a health care technology strategist and an Operating Partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe where his responsibilities include investment origination, due diligence and portfolio company monitoring in the health care technology sector.

Greg Myers has led public sector sales and technical teams across the government, healthcare, and regulatory markets over the past 30 years. His experience includes recently running sales, operations, partner and technical teams at Microsoft as the Vice President of Federal for nearly 13 years. His work has spanned leadership in cloud, software, hardware and integrated services at companies in large enterprises as well as leading startups and working with innovative investment firms and solution providers in the technology space.

Penny Thompson is an independent consultant specializing in U.S. government health policy and operations, assisting clients in designing, marketing and delivering innovative and successful business solutions in the health care market. She has held a number of executive positions in the public and private sectors focused on sustaining and improving government health care programs.

Ken Scalet brings over 35 years of experience with a successful record of strategic innovation, capability delivery, business development, people development and large-scale program management. He has led large-scale, technology-focused, change programs in complex, geographically dispersed business settings, resulting in cohesive teams that achieve outstanding results in a methodical and highly reliable way.

"Ventech Solutions is excited to engage with our new and existing advisory board members to gain their trusted advice on our business as we continue our growth in 2023," said Tonia Bleecher, chief executive officer at Ventech Solutions.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

For more information, contact Media Relations at media@ventechsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ventech Solutions, Inc.