OneTrust Makes Changes to Board to Strengthen Governance and Position the Company for Continued Growth

Newly comprised Board of CEO Kabir Barday, Richard Wells and Thomas Laffont to recruit four new independent members

ATLANTA , March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced a series of changes to its governance structure to refresh its Board and enable the company to fully focus on delivering on its growth roadmap.

The revised governance structure will include a refreshed Board comprised of Chairman and CEO Kabir Barday, Thomas Laffont of Coatue Management and Richard Wells of Insight Partners. Current board members Alan Dabbiere, David Dabbiere and John Marshall will depart from the Board and sell the majority of their OneTrust interests to existing investors. The refreshed Board will oversee a search for four new independent Board members resulting in a majority-independent Board of seven people.

"This is a terrific business. It has been rewarding to watch the company's growth over the past seven years, and I'm confident in the future of OneTrust," said Alan Dabbiere.

"We thank Alan, David and John for their contributions to OneTrust," said Barday. "They brought their wealth of experience to the company and helped to position OneTrust as the market leader that it is today. Once the Board recruitment process is completed, our Board will have a strengthened governance structure with a majority of members being independent. Together, the newly comprised Board and recently strengthened leadership team will be well positioned to build on OneTrust's momentum and advance its growth strategy. I am incredibly excited to work together to serve our rapidly growing customer base and drive our trust-centered product roadmap."

Dabbiere and Barday also announced today that they will dismiss all litigation between the two parties.

