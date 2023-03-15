M/V Roanoke 30 Car Ferry to be sold in Online w/Live Bid Center Auction

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC is conducting an Online w/Live Bid Center Auction of NCDOT Surplus, Operating, M/V Roanoke Ferry.

The Online Auction is scheduled to begin March 28, 2023 and conclude on April 4, 2023 with bidding opening at 11am. The Ferry is being sold for NCDOT, located at 2300 Ferry Rd., Havelock, NC. 28532.

In April 1993 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama in Steiner Shipyard the keel was laid for Marine Vessel Roanoke. Fast forward to 2023 and the Roanoke is heading to the auction block. Iron Horse Auction Company from Rockingham, North Carolina will be conducting the auction.

The Roanoke holds 30 cars and 149 passengers. The Roanoke has been well maintained as evidenced by its maintenance records and a favorable Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection. She will soon be serving another community, possibly in the gulf or possibly northeast. Whoever shows up and bids will be getting a superb deal on auction day.

The Roanoke will be docked in Havelock, NC where the auction will take place on April 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Those interested in looking at the vessel before the auction are advised to do so starting on March 29th at 10am & April 4th at 10am

For further information or to view the current bids, go to www.ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248

