Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires New Regional Sales Director for North Florida Territory

John Moody will oversee sales as a Regional Sales Director in the national life insurance carrier's North Florida region

CANTON, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of John Moody as Regional Sales Director in its Distribution and Business Development department. Moody will oversee workplace sales in the North Florida region for the life insurance carrier.

"With his extensive experience in the industry and region, I'm thrilled to welcome John to Boston Mutual Life," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His expertise in the role life insurance plays as part of workplace benefits will be a strong asset for the company as we continue our sales momentum and growth efforts."

Moody is continuing the insurance professional trend in his family as the third generation to be involved in the industry. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, Moody served as a District General Agent for Colonial Life, and has held other roles in the insurance industry in the Jacksonville, Florida region over the past 20 years, including Worksite Agency Director at Manhattan Insurance Group and Sales and Service Director at Benefits Technologies.

"I'm looking forward to expanding the Boston Mutual Life footprint and brand in North Florida by sharing the Boston Mutual Life story through broker partnerships, community connections, and great customer service," said John Moody, Regional Sales Director – North Florida at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

