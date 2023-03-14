U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE JONATHAN EMORD RECEIVES THE ENDORSEMENTS OF RON PAUL AND BARRY GOLDWATER, JR.

CLIFTON, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, 2023, former Congressman Ron Paul, head of the Ron Paul Institute and former candidate for President of the United States, announced that he is endorsing Jonathan Emord for U.S. Senate in Virginia. On the same day, former Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr., announced that he too is endorsing Jonathan Emord to replace Tim Kaine in the U.S. Senate.

Ron Paul Endorses Jonathan Emord for U.S. Senate in Virginia

Ron Paul's statement of endorsement reads:

"I am pleased to endorse Jonathan Emord for United States Senate in Virginia. I've known Jonathan for several years, and my staff has worked with him on important health freedom legislation. Jonathan is a tireless advocate of individual liberty, the Constitution, and free enterprise – exactly what we need more of in the United States Senate! I urge the people of the great state of Virginia to vote for Jonathan Emord to be their next US Senator!"

Barry Goldwater Jr's statement of endorsement reads:

"Jonathan Emord is the warrior we need to save our rights. Jonathan is an exceptional candidate for the U.S. Senate of Virginia. Jonathan has a long history of taking bold action against our federal government to defend individual liberty. He has not only fought against the deep state, but he has also defeated it.

"We need leaders who will present real solutions in the U.S. Senate so we can restore America to greatness. Jonathan Emord is a leader we can depend on, and that is why I am endorsing him to be the next U.S. Senator from Virginia."

Jonathan Emord is a veteran constitutional lawyer who has defeated the federal bureaucracy eight times in federal court. Rated "AV" (highest in legal ability and ethics by the Martindale-Hubbell law rating organization), Emord is one of the nation's leading constitutional law litigators and scholars. He announced his candidacy on January 31, 2023. See emordforva.com for Jonathan's background and position on the issues.

On March 29, 30, and 31, respectively, Jonathan will host Save America rallies in Lynchburg, Richmond, and Leesburg as part of his formal campaign kick-off. Additional Save America rallies will take place in April and May across Southern Virginia and the East Coast of Virginia

