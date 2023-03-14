LEVEL SELECT™ Expands Product Portfolio with Launch of Plant-Based LEVEL SELECT™ OTC

New Standard in Plant-based Wellness Products to Rollout Nationwide, and Answer Increased Consumer Demand for Holistic Daily Wellness

PHOENIX, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEVEL SELECT™, a Healist Naturals company, announced the launch of its plant-based pain relief brand, LEVEL SELECT™ OTC. The plant-based product line marks the latest step towards diversifying the LEVEL SELECT brand portfolio and answering increased consumer demand for holistic alternatives to synthetic products. LEVEL SELECT OTC is now available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, Amazon and www.levelselect.com.

LEVEL SELECT OTC (PRNewswire)

LEVEL SELECT OTC is a breakthrough innovation in plant-based wellness and features natural menthol and camphor for fast pain relief. These plant-based ingredients effectively address common forms of discomfort, such as muscle soreness, joint pain, backaches, and other minor aches and pains, which in turn, can help you perform at your best and push your limits. Along with menthol and camphor, LEVEL SELECT OTC products contain other beneficial plant-based ingredients like MSM, Comfrey, horse chestnut, and more. The product range includes Muscle Rub Lotion, Sports Therapy Cream, Sport Recovery Soaking Salts, Massaging Roll-On Gel, and Extended Relief Patches.

As demand for natural and holistic wellness solutions continues to rise, LEVEL SELECT OTC is poised to set a new standard in the market. Formulated by a team of seasoned experts, this innovative brand meets the increasing demand for plant-based wellness options that are safe and effective for daily use. Backed by professional athletes including 3-time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Carson Palmer, 5-time PGA Pro Tour Champion Rickie Fowler, 10-time MLB All-Star Steve Garvey, and more, LEVEL SELECT OTC is quickly becoming the leading choice amongst high-performing and active individuals. With transparency and daily health becoming a top priority for millennial consumers, LEVEL SELECT OTC is well-positioned to capture the market's fastest-growing segment.

"We're thrilled to launch our new plant-based pain relief brand, which reflects our commitment to diversifying our brand portfolio and meeting the increased demand for natural wellness solutions," said Mike Bell, CMO of Healist Naturals. "We saw an untapped category in pain relief and wanted to offer consumers a better alternative. Pain and soreness are natural responses to exercise and high-intensity activity, and we believe the answer to minimizing those reactions should be natural as well. The success of our flagship LEVEL SELECT lineup and the growing demand for plant-based options has driven our expansion into this new category. We're confident that LEVEL SELECT OTC will set a new standard in the market for safe, effective, and holistic wellness solutions that support the body's natural healing processes and believe consumers everywhere should have access to holistic wellness."

To find out more about LEVEL SELECT OTC, please visit www.levelselect.com.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Healist Naturals brand of sports performance-based CBD and plant-based products designed in partnership with professional athletes for next-level pain relief and recovery. LEVEL SELECT is a breakthrough innovation in plant-based wellness and features natural menthol and camphor, supported by a blend of powerful plant adaptogens, designed to effectively address common forms of discomfort, such as muscle soreness, joint pain, backaches, and other minor aches and pains. The LEVEL SELECT CBD and OTC portfolio includes a full line of Muscle Rub Lotions, Sports Therapy Creams, Sport Recovery Soaking Salts, Massaging Roll-On Gels, Extended Relief Patches, and Oil Drops and Gummies. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit www.levelselect.com.

About Healist Naturals

Founded in 2020, Healist Naturals is led by a veteran team of executives with category-leading expertise in CPG marketing and innovation in the wellness industry, with a mission to bring transparency and credibility to a quickly growing category. Healist was crafted as a benefit-led brand designed to help defend wellness. Healist Naturals is home to some of the world's most widely trusted and premium wellness products including LEVEL SELECT, Healist Advanced Naturals and Probulin, a globally renowned probiotic and microbiome health brand. To learn more about Healist Naturals, please visit https://www.HealistNaturals.com.

LEVEL SELECT (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEVEL SELECT