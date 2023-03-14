GrantWatch.com Brings You the Latest 990 Reports: Your Key to Foundation Funding

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrantWatch.com is proud to announce the launch of its newest feature, which provides subscribers access to the latest 990 reports filed by foundations. These tax forms contain vital data that can help nonprofits secure funding. To make it even more accessible and user-friendly, the GrantWatch.com team has created detailed pie charts, colorful bar graphs, and lists to interpret the information.

If you're not familiar with 990 reports, they are annual filings that private foundations are required to submit to maintain their 501(c)(3) status. These filings contain essential data, such as foundation assets, the number of awards given, the recipients of those awards, and the purpose and amount of each award. With the GrantWatch.com feature, you can now access and understand this information quickly and easily.

"Our goal is to help small nonprofits and business startups compete for foundation funding," says Libby Hikind, CEO of GrantWatch.com. "We've added detailed interpretations of the 990s to help our subscribers navigate the maze of information in these reports. We have easy-to-read descriptions of 990s to assist nonprofits more easily focus on grants that best meet their goals and objectives from among the thousands of grants that can be accessed through GrantWatch.com."

The bar graphs and charts provided by GrantWatch.com will also help nonprofits gather information about foundation revenue sources, along with lists of key staff and board members. In many cases, subscribers can click on the names of the nonprofits previously funded to read their mission statements. You will also get a snapshot of the foundation's financial health.

What's more, GrantWatch.com is committed to providing the greatest possible value to its subscribers. GrantWatch lists currently available grants from government agencies, corporations, and foundations, for nonprofits, businesses, and individuals.

A MemberPlus+ subscription gives you access to all this support at no additional cost. CEO Libby Hikind said, "Our response to inflation is not to raise prices, but rather work harder for you, our subscribers. We pledge not to raise any of our subscription prices for the next few months to provide the greatest possible value to our subscribers."

With the new keyword foundation search finder, you can search organization names for your keyword that will display a short list of funders that have awarded the most grants in your location within the past five years. The category foundation search (on the right of the home page and most other pages) displays a long list of funders, including their missions, grant recipients, funders and purposes for which they have funded grants.

With GrantWatch.com's fresh, easy view of the 990s, nonprofits can eliminate the time and energy previously needed to comb through IRS data. You can spend more time writing and winning grants, with the information from the 990s serving as a blueprint to construct the strongest, most effective proposal possible. And the best part? All you need is a MemberPlus+ subscription to access this feature at no additional cost.

GrantWatch.com is committed to providing the greatest possible value to its subscribers. If you're seeking funding from a foundation, understanding the funder is crucial. The 990s are one way to do that, and with this new feature from GrantWatch.com, you'll have access to the information you need to increase the likelihood of getting your grant funded. Visit GrantWatch.com to learn more.

