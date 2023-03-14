FDA Roundup: March 14, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:





Yesterday, the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) was revised to include a Warning conveying that reports of adverse events following use of the vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within the period 0 through 7 days following vaccination. The Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers was also revised to include information about myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Janssen COVID–19 Vaccine. An additional revision to the Fact Sheets was made to include that facial paralysis (including Bell's Palsy) has been reported during post-authorization use. Also, the scope of authorization for a booster dose of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has been revised to reflect that the vaccine may be administered as a first booster dose at least 2 months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA reissued the letter of authorization for Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to revise the scope of authorization related to the administration of a booster dose and the conditions of authorization related to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reporting requirements for vaccination providers and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to include myocarditis and pericarditis.The Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for emergency use for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and in individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The letter of authorization and revised fact sheets are available on the FDA's website

On Friday, the FDA approved Daybue (trofinetide) oral solution as the first treatment for Rett syndrome in adults and children 2 years of age and older. Rett syndrome is a rare, genetic neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way the brain develops. Patients experience a progressive loss of motor skills and language. The hallmark of Rett syndrome is near constant repetitive hand movements, such as rubbing or clapping. Rett syndrome leads to severe impairments affecting nearly every aspect of life, including the ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe. The syndrome primarily affects females (1 in 10,000) and even more rarely affects males.



The most common adverse reactions, occurring in at least 10% of Daybue-treated patients and twice the rate of placebo, included diarrhea (81%) and vomiting (27%). See full prescribing information for additional information on risks associated with Daybue.





