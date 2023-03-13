NEW FARBERWARE® ECO ADVANTAGE COOKWARE

Created for Healthy Meals and a Healthy Planet

VALLEJO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the country's growing desire to live healthier and protect the environment, iconic cookware brand Farberware® introduces Eco Advantage, a new cookware collection that's purposely crafted to inspire positive changes for ourselves and the planet.

New Farberware Eco Advantage 13 Piece Cookware Set in Gray (PRNewswire)

Crafted in two popular colors – Gray and Aqua – Farberware Eco Advantage is produced in a more energy-efficient manner with 100 percent recycled aluminum. The durably constructed cookware heats up quickly and evenly, and features a long-lasting, scratch resistant ceramic nonstick that is free of PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead or cadmium. Farberware Eco Advantage cookware releases foods effortlessly, which allows cooks to minimize their use of oil and butter for healthier meals and make cleanup fast and easy.

Thoughtfully designed to make every day cooking simple and pleasurable, Farberware Eco Advantage includes a versatile lid with vent hole that fits both the collection's saute pan and Dutch oven, and allows steam to escape, which helps prevent messy over-boils. Additionally, the saucepan is designed with convenient pour spouts for drip-free pouring of liquids. Comfortable handles include a stainless steel accent for an elevated look, and they are double-riveted to ensure a secure and confident grip. Shatter-resistant, tempered glass lids make it easy to monitor the cooking process without allowing heat and flavors to escape. Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350° F., Farberware Eco Advantage is available now at www.FarberwareCookware.com , and at retail stores nationwide in the following set and open stock items:

13-Piece Cookware Set: 1 Qt. and 2 Qt. Covered Saucepans with Spouts, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 3 Qt. Open Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frying Pan, 10 inch Open Frying Pan, Slotted Turner, Slotted Spoon, Pasta Fork, and Solid Spoon ($119.99)

10 inch Open Frying Pan ($19.99)

11.25 inch Round Griddle ($24.99)

3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan ($34.99)

12.5 inch Open Deep Frying Pan ($34.99)

* All prices are suggested retail.

For further information on Farberware Eco Advantage Cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166 .

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

