Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Linhart has joined the Dallas office as a Principal and Member of the Industrial Practice. Elizabeth brings experience in identifying emerging leaders and talented professionals for industrial clients, including the oil and gas sector.

"The uncertainty of our current economic times has prompted our clients to seek top talent and leadership to create greater alignment within their organizations and help achieve their strategic objectives," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "Elizabeth's skillset will help our clients meet their talent needs, making them well-equipped to succeed in this environment."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contacts:

Bianca Wilson

bwilson@heidrick.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles