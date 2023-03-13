Blue Shield of California Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 11th Time

Blue Shield of California Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 11th Time

Ethisphere recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

OAKLAND, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2023 by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Blue Shield of California Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Shield of California) (PRNewswire)

For 11 of the past 12 years – the nonprofit health plan has received this designation. In 2023, Ethisphere recognized 135 organizations spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Blue Shield of California's ongoing commitment to ethical behavior is the foundation for our company's values of being human, honest, and courageous," said Venetia Marshall, vice president, chief risk, and compliance officer at Blue Shield of California. "It is how our more than 7,800 employees focus on 'doing the right thing' in serving our members, customers, and communities."

Blue Shield is a nonprofit health plan driven by its mission of providing access to quality health care that's sustainably affordable for everyone. The company and its employees also continue to be at the forefront of responding to major health and social issues.

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies assessment considers more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO of Ethisphere. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Blue Shield of California for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

The full list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with over 4.7 million members, over 7,800 employees and more than $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $192 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last five years to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

CONTACT:

Mark Seelig

Blue Shield of California

510-607-2359

media@blueshieldca.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Shield of California