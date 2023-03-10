Deloitte Appoints Dipti Gulati as Chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP and Carin Giuliante as Chair and CEO of Deloitte Tax LLP

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has appointed Dipti Gulati as chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP, leading the U.S. Deloitte Audit & Assurance practice and Carin Giuliante as chair and CEO of Deloitte Tax LLP leading the U.S. Tax practice, in each case effective June 4, 2023.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

"As strategic leaders, Dipti and Carin have proven track records of serving our clients with dedication and quality, and of fostering a culture of engagement, inclusion and purpose among our people and the communities we serve," said Jason Girzadas, CEO-Elect, Deloitte US. "This is an incredibly dynamic time for our organization, and I look forward to working with these visionary leaders who are well positioned to drive Deloitte's continued marketplace leadership with a focus on meeting the evolving needs of our clients, supporting our people and helping build trust and confidence in capital markets."

Gulati will succeed Lara Abrash, who has been elected chair of the Deloitte's US board of directors effective June 4, 2023, and Giuliante will succeed Steve Kimble.

Dipti Gulati (Audit & Assurance)

Gulati is currently the managing partner for Deloitte's East Region Audit & Assurance (A&A) practice. In this role, she is responsible for execution of the Audit & Assurance strategy, growth, operations and talent strategies and leads a variety of auditing, accounting and regulatory matters.

"I am humbled and inspired by the trust our board and leaders have placed in me to lead our A&A practice and serve as the next chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP," said Gulati. "Our profession is dedicated to serving the capital markets and I am committed to leading our exceptional people as we continue to transform to meet the market's ever-evolving needs."

Gulati has been a partner at Deloitte for 22 years and has extensive experience serving some of the world's largest multinational public companies, primarily in the financial services industry. She also serves on Deloitte's US board of directors and the board's Risk & Regulatory committee.

Gulati received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Lehigh University and her MBA from Columbia University, with a concentration in finance. She is a licensed certified public accountant in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Carin Giuliante (Tax)

Giuliante is currently the managing partner for Deloitte's East Region Tax practice. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the tax practice, driving the integrated delivery of tax services in the region and relationships with many U.S. and multinational clients across a variety of industries.

"I am both honored and excited to take on leadership of our U.S. tax practice at a time of unprecedented change. As the tax landscape continues to grow increasingly more complex, our clients look to our more than 14,000 skilled tax professionals to help them navigate the maze of global tax laws and regulations. I look forward to sustaining our market leadership, fueled by our unrivaled talent and leading technology, while creating a purpose-driven talent experience for our people," said Giuliante.

Having joined Deloitte more than thirty years ago, Giuliante has been a partner for 21 years and has extensive experience providing tax consulting and planning services to numerous large and complex multinational corporations. She previously held roles as the New York Commercial Office tax leader and currently sits on Deloitte's US board of directors, where she also serves as the chair of its Finance and Audit Committee.

Giuliante received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Hofstra University and her Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra School of Law. She received a Master of Laws degree in taxation from New York University School of Law. Giuliante is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte