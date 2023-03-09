Winter Haven Hospitals Welcome New President

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare has selected Tom Garthwaite as the president of Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's Hospitals. Garthwaite, who has been interim president since Jan. 2, is a BayCare veteran who most recently served as president of St. Joseph's Hospital-North in Lutz since 2020.

Garthwaite started his BayCare career eight years ago as the director of operations at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. While at the two St. Joseph's hospitals, Garthwaite was instrumental in reducing length-of-stay averages, transitioning some inpatient services from contract work to in-house operations and overseeing large and small construction projects.

Prior to BayCare, Tom served in leadership roles for a health care system on Florida's east coast after starting his career as a radiologic technologist. His Bachelor of Science degree comes from the University of Central Florida, and his master's degree in health service management from Florida Institute of Technology.

"Tom's experience and work ethic was evident very quickly at Winter Haven Hospital while he served as interim president," said Lou Galdieri, chief operating officer for BayCare. "He has made great strides in demonstrating responsibility and accountability to team members and the Winter Haven community."

During this same time, St. Joseph's Hospital-North's Director of Operations Sara Dodds has been serving as an interim president of the hospital. She will continue in that role as a search for a new president is conducted.

About Winter Haven Hospital

Founded in 1926, Winter Haven Hospital has an outstanding reputation for superior, patient-centered care. The 447-bed hospital concentrates in the treatment of heart disease, cancer, stroke, and behavioral health. The hospital also provides emergency care, outpatient diabetes education, endoscopy services, neurological, orthopedic and in-patient rehabilitation, outpatient surgery and imaging services. Part of BayCare Health System, the hospital is located at 200 Avenue F NE in Winter Haven, Florida. For more information: BayCare.org/WHH

About Winter Haven Women's Hospital

Built in 1987, Winter Haven Women's Hospital is a 61-bed facility dedicated to the unique needs of women and newborns. The hospital, which is part of BayCare Health System, provides on-site obstetric services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has a level II neonatal intensive care unit, education classes, an outpatient surgery center and a breast and imaging center. The hospital is located at 101 Avenue O SE in Winter Haven, Florida. For more information: BayCare.org/WHWH

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org .

