Smile Compostable Solution's Coffee Pod Receives Two New Compostable Certifications

DARIEN, Conn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) awarded commercial compostability status to Smile Compostable Solutions' coffee pod. The plant-based pod, compatible with Nespresso Original brewers, now wears the token of both of North America's primary certifiers of compostable packaging: CMA and the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

Using a network of composting facilities throughout the US to conduct live testing, CMA verifies disintegration of compostable packaging under various composting methods. Smile's coffee pod passed in-vessel and windrow testing, making it the first-ever coffee capsule to receive both certifications. The CMA-I and CMA-W seal ensures Smile's product will breakdown in commercial composters with baseline operating conditions.

"We are so excited to offer a CMA-I and CMA-W certified commercially compostable pod that unlike other pods, actually works in a real commercial composting environment," stated Smile's CEO Michael Sands. "This is a perfect complement to our home compostable pod that is also compatible with Nespresso Original brewers. These pods further expand our compostable leadership by being available today while our competitors are still in development."

Certification provides real-world, evidence-based information that Smile's product is compostable. Smile has obtained several of the most sophisticated certifications in sustainable sourcing, compostability and carbon neutrality. The coffee pod is currently available online in espresso and decaf flavors at smilecoffeewerks.com and metropoliscoffee.com.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pods won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

