Downey Jr. invests in Aura, joins Board of Directors and will embark on a multi-year journey as a brand advocate and strategist

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced a multi-year partnership with Robert Downey Jr. Through the partnership, Downey Jr. joins Aura's Board of Directors, invests in the company and commits to working with Aura as a strategist and brand advocate, supporting consumer education. Ahead of a highly-anticipated featured session at Austin's South by Southwest® (SXSW®) conference on March 11, Aura and Downey Jr. premiered a video titled "Role of a Lifetime," which articulates the goals of the partnership.

Robert Downey Jr. and Aura Partner to Raise Awareness About Importance of Online Safety (PRNewswire)

"Honestly, the exponential growth of online crime, just in the last several years, is truly terrifying," said Robert Downey Jr. "It requires an innovative solution to protect our families, which is why I'm joining Hari and his team at Aura to tackle the crisis head-on."

As technology grows more complex, the rate of digital crime has rapidly increased. According to the FBI , American families lost $6.9 Billion to online crime in 2021, a 50% increase in losses from the year prior. Online criminals are targeting the entire family. Nearly one million children had their identities stolen last year alone. Powered by AI, Aura's easy-to-use online safety app proactively protects individuals and families from scams, fraud, hacks, identity theft and more.

"Online criminals are getting smarter and the only way to stay a step ahead of attackers is to use intelligent safety technologies," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "Traditionally, digital security has required a lot of attention and maintenance. But, I strongly believe that these tools should reduce the burden of defense for users. With Aura, we've baked AI into the protection we deliver so that we can prevent attacks, enabling families to fight back against digital crime for the first time."

Aura additionally announced the launch of a new family-focused user experience, which includes new protections designed to prevent scams, hacks, fraud and other digital security threats. New features include:

Smart Vault - Add information to monitor for fraud or data theft, securely store your most important digital files and passwords to keep them secure, and easily share files and passwords with family members.

Family Alert Sharing - Share fraud and identity alerts among account members, so you can gauge your whole family's protection, take action fast, and resolve threats quickly.

On Saturday, March 11 at SXSW® in Austin, Texas, Downey Jr. will moderate a discussion between Aura's CEO Hari Ravichandran; former FBI counterintelligence operative, cybersecurity consultant, and SPYEX.com speaker Eric O'Neill; and New York Times bestselling author Maria Konnikova. The session convenes three of security's brightest minds to discuss the true scope of the online crime problem Americans are facing. See more detail about the session, "Online Crime: An American Crisis" here .

To check out Robert Downey Jr.'s audition in "Role of a Lifetime," learn more about your online security risk and how Aura can protect your family online, visit aura.com/rdj .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

Contact

Eva Dudzik

eva.dudzik@aura.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura